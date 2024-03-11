Those who delayed elections violated Article 6: Omar Ayub

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said that those who delayed the February 8 general elections were guilty of violating Article 6.

During a press conference in Islamabad he said that a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had visited PTI founder Imran Khan last year.

Omar said that the former premier, in the meeting with IMF, told the delegation that they could sign an agreement for the betterment of Pakistan.

"However, he told the IMF team that the February 8 elections should be held within its time under the law and Constitution," said the former minister, adding that the "illegal governments" did not abide by the Constitution and violated it.

"Those who went ahead with the election were guilty of violating Article 6," he added.

The PTI leader further said that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government does not have the ability or guts to bring IMF reforms. We are afraid that the current government will misuse the IMF loan.

'Over 100 PTI workers arrested'

Speaking about the party's protests across the country on Sunday, Omar claimed over 100 workers of his party were arrested for demonstrating against the "rigged" February 8 elections.

The PTI is among other parties that have rejected the 2024 general elections, claiming that the polls were rigged by their rivals. The Imran Khan-founded party had been holding protests across the country against the "rigging" in elections.



"Our candidates were defeated through rigging," claimed the PTI leader. He also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the police for lodging terror cases against the party workers during the protests held yesterday.

"PTI has always been a peaceful party and will remain one," he added.



'Social media sites should be restored'

Omar also talked about the closure of X, formerly Twitter, in Pakistan, demanding the authorities concerned to restore the social media sites in the country.

"They are blocking social media even today. We demand that the social media sites should be restored."



X, formerly Twitter, has remained largely restricted in Pakistan since February 17 with people accessing the popular site using a VPN.

"This fascist government has completely lost its mind. Different social media platforms like Facebook, X, and Instagram are being blocked and their speed has also been slowed," said Omar.

He said that the sites were being blocked so that the citizens were unable to get their hands on "right and fast information".

"We strongly condemn this as Pakistan cannot develop without social media and we demand to restore these sites without any obstruction and blockage," said the PTI leader.