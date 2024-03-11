BTS’ V exudes chic vibes in latest 'FRI(END)S' concept photos

BTS sensation V, born as Kim Tae-hyung, fuelled the anticipation of his upcoming single FRI(END)S.
According to Soompi, the vocalist of the highly lauded boy band has released a second set of concept photos ahead of the release of the solo digital track.
In the fresh snapshots, the Dynamite crooner pulled off a dapper look with a checkered scarf wrapped around his neck.
He opted to pair the accessory with baggy pants topped with a black leather jacket over a shirt.
The fresh set of concept photos came hot on the heels of the music video teaser V shared on March 10.
In the teaser of the forthcoming track set to debut on March 15, the 28-year-old South Korean singer evoked a sense of solitude.
The video teaser came across the fans as revolving around incomplete love and a sense of loneliness.
However, the new concept teased a fusion of sophistication and charisma to be expected from the impending pop soul and R&B track.
The fans are eagerly waiting for the all-English lyrical single from the singer and rapper, which has a hint of witty romance.
Here's the sneak peek into BTS' V upcoming solo track:
