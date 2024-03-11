Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton photo crisis laid bare

Kate Middleton’s first photo after a two-month hiatus following her abdominal surgery backfired as reputable international photo agencies ‘killed’ it claiming it was ‘manipulated.’

Amid claims that Meghan Markle had received a phone call from the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex may not have been upset over the photo crisis, as per royal expert Angela Levin.

Princess Kate had reportedly called Meghan on King Charles’ instruction to ‘clear the air’ over the race row highlighted in Omid Scobie’s bombshell memoir, Endgame, a source had told InTouch Weekly last month.

Scobie had 'mistakenly' revealed that racist comments for Prince Archie were made by King Charles and Kate.

Levin told GB News that Meghan is “very jealous” of Princess Catherine which is why it is unlikely that he would be “upset” over it.

“If she is going to see that they are being attacked or criticised, I don’t think she will be very upset,” the royal author said.

On Sunday, Kate had finally broken her social media silence on the occasion of Mother’s Day as she posed with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While the photo had garnered love and best wishes from royal fans, it also ignited another speculation for conspiracy theorists.

The Associated Press (AP) Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Getty Images issued a “kill notice” to media outlets around the globe, stating that they had each deleted the photo.

“At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” a message from the AP read.

Now, Kensington Palace is yet to respond to the claims amid mounting pressure as it continues to remain silent.