Margot Robbie reacts to 'Barbie' snub at 2024 Oscars

Margot Robbie seemingly reacted to Barbie's nominations snub by wearing a black dress at the star-studded ceremony of the 2024 Oscars.

For the unversed, Margot and creator Greta Gerwig have not been included in Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Director's list in the 2024 Oscars nominations.

The entertainment industry and fans were left disappointed at the Academy Awards' decision to omit the leading ladies of the 2023 blockbuster film from their respective categories.

However, Margot made a head-turning appearance at the prestigious award show, ditching her trendsetting pink attire with a black 'protest dress.'

The Babylon actress donned a strapless black Versace fall/winter 2024 outfit and accessorised her chic look with a gold bracelet and a diamond ring.

As the photos of her Oscar look went viral on social media, fans quickly noticed that Margot 'is in grief for her non-nomination.'

One fan wrote, "Black because she was snubbed. Take a stand girl! Don't give them what they want!"

"I think this dress is a protest against the Academy...all black, no accessories, hair and makeup very neutral," another fan chimed in.