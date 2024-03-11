Emma Stone pays homage to ‘Poor Things’ through her dress: Oscars 2024

Emma Stone netted second Oscar win of her acting career

Emma Stone stole the spotlight at the Oscars 2024 red carpet in a pastel green dress.

According to E! News, the Poor Things star's stylist Petra Flannery explained the reason for the choice of colour, saying that the pale hue is a tribute to the "sorbet theme" seen in Yorgos Lanthimos's sci-fi flick.

The mint green strapless customised gown, courtesy of Louis Vuitton, was adorned with a peplum.

The patterned jacquard fabric was flared in such a way which was reminiscent of an oyster shell.

Emma Stone subtle nod to Poor Things with her pale green dress

The La La Land actress paired her stunning dress with a 30-carat yellow diamond choker necklace, completing her accessories with several rings from the high-end brand.

As the actress pulled back her dark locks into a very loose, low ponytail, she tucked the tresses behind her ears, revealing her dainty bejeweled earrings.

Later, at the event, she also encountered a slight wardrobe malfunction, which she blamed on Ryan Gosling, Ken from Barbie.

Before beginning her acceptance speech following her Best Actress win on her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, she revealed on stage, "My dress is broken."

"I think it happened during 'I’m just Ken,'" she told the audience, referring to Gosling’s phenomenal performance on his Barbie hit earlier in the show.