Chris Brown expresses his annoyance after his expensive Lamborghini was scraped

Chris Brown not happy about his car getting scuffed: Deets inside

Chris Brown has recently expressed his annoyance after his white Lamborghini worth $300K had a scratch during a night out in West Hollywood over the weekend.



According to a report published by TMZ, the singer was going to leave The Nice Guy when the incident happened as dark marking were visible on the front left side of the car after the hit.

On Sunday morning, Chris appeared sad after he assessed the damage with a small group of people.

The news came after last month the singer shared that he was disinvited to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

He alleged that the sponsor was not comfortable about his violent past which is why he was then dropped from the annual sporting event.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the all-star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn't do IT because of their sponsors like Ruffles,” he revealed on social media.

Chris also posted of an email he received inviting him to the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on February 16.

The singer however claimed that the NBA had invited him to sit in the audience courtside, but he rejected the offer.

Later, Chris posted a clip to his Instagram Story with a message, saying, “This is to all the haters out there. If you don't like what I do, but you watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan.”

Meanwhile, Page Six reportedly reached out Ruffles to confirm Chris allegations and they got a statement, which read, “Ruffles sponsored last night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.”

“However, Ruffles did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions,” it added.