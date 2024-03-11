 
Sunday March 10, 2024
Katy Perry, Demi Moore, and Cindy Crawford shine at pre-Oscars in Beverly Hills

Demi Moore stuns in shimmering ensemble at pre-Oscars bash

By Charles Leroy
March 11, 2024
Katy Perry, Demi Moore, and Cindy Crawford steal the spotlight at swanky. 

Katy Perry turned heads as she arrived at a private pre-Oscars event in Beverly Hills last Saturday. 

The 39-year-old singer exuded elegance in a white strapless dress, complemented by matching stilettos and adorned with gold jewelry curated by her stylist, Tatiana Waterford.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 13, the 13-time Grammy nominee hinted that the upcoming season of ABC's American Idol might be her last, expressing a desire to focus on global travel and new music endeavors.

Demi Moore was spotted departing the Beverly Hills event. 

The two-time Golden Globe nominee defied her 61 years in a striking black Gabriela Hearst pantsuit paired with a white fishnet top, black Santoni heels, and Anita Ko jewelry.

Meanwhile, Moore has been immersed in her role as Cami in the upcoming Paramount+ oil-pumping drama, Landman, filmed in Fort Worth, Texas. 

Nineties supermodel Cindy Crawford graced the star-studded pre-Oscars party, elegantly clad in a sparkling black sweater. 

Accompanied by her husband of 25 years, Rande Gerber, co-founder of Casamigos, Crawford radiated poise as the couple held hands at the event.