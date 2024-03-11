Katy Perry, Demi Moore, and Cindy Crawford shine at pre-Oscars in Beverly Hills

Katy Perry turned heads as she arrived at a private pre-Oscars event in Beverly Hills last Saturday.
The 39-year-old singer exuded elegance in a white strapless dress, complemented by matching stilettos and adorned with gold jewelry curated by her stylist, Tatiana Waterford.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 13, the 13-time Grammy nominee hinted that the upcoming season of ABC's American Idol might be her last, expressing a desire to focus on global travel and new music endeavors.
Demi Moore was spotted departing the Beverly Hills event.
The two-time Golden Globe nominee defied her 61 years in a striking black Gabriela Hearst pantsuit paired with a white fishnet top, black Santoni heels, and Anita Ko jewelry.
Meanwhile, Moore has been immersed in her role as Cami in the upcoming Paramount+ oil-pumping drama, Landman, filmed in Fort Worth, Texas.
Nineties supermodel Cindy Crawford graced the star-studded pre-Oscars party, elegantly clad in a sparkling black sweater.
Accompanied by her husband of 25 years, Rande Gerber, co-founder of Casamigos, Crawford radiated poise as the couple held hands at the event.
IU recently announced her upcoming encore concert at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium
King Charles, Diana's former husband, has been diagnosed with a type of cancer
Priyanka Chopra is an executive producer of Oscars nominated Indian documentary To Kill a Tiger
King Charles, Diana's former husband, has been diagnosed with a type of cancer
Brad Pitt hadn’t been spotted with any of his six children with ex Angelina Jolie in the past 8 years
Taylor Swift 'looks like a woman happily smitten' with her man Travis Kelce in latest date night