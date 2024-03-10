Lily Collins fuels Emily in Paris spoiler during London trip

Emily in Paris: Lily Collins is seemingly hinting at her character meeting her love interest Alfie's parents

Lily Collins offered a glimpse into her recent London getaway, which saw some fan-made conclusions for character Emily and her love interest Alfie from Emily in Paris.

The actress, 34, posted a carousel of pictures from her London escape with a caption that read, "Bright spots of London…".

In the photo montage, the actress can be seen posing before the backdrop of a wall accentuated with bright-coloured graffiti in the streets of the capital city of England.

She posted several other pictures of the colourful buildings and fences.



Fans, however, couldn't help but speculate whether her visit had something to do with Alfie, the character from Emily in Paris.

One curious follower asked, "Lilyyy are you there for Alfie???"

Another mused, "Emily meets Alfie’s parents."

"So Emily stays w Alfie, got u," another noted, reflecting on potential plot twists.

For the unversed, Alfie is the character introduced as Emily's love interest in the show's second season.

It is portrayed by 29-year-old actor Lucien Laviscount, who hails from Ribble Valley in England and began his career as a model.

During the cliffhanger conclusion of season 3, which aired in December 2022, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille’s (Camille Razat) wedding ended up at the altar due to his feelings for Emily.

Later, Alfie (Laviscount) discovered the news that prompted him to end his relationship with Emily, who eventually finds her way back to Gabriel.