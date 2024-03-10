Princess Kate debunks fake conspiracies about health issues

File Footage

Princess Kate reassured her well-wishers by releasing her new photo amid conspiracies about her health issues.



GB News presenter Ellie Costello expressed her admiration for the positive move made the Catherine and Prince William as the royal couple debunked unnecessary speculations.

She said, "It’s exactly what the nation needed. They needed that reassurance. They needed to see the Princess of Wales."

Ellie's co-host Anne Diamond added that she is "glad" that Kate and William "understood that we needed to see the recent photography of the Princess."

The journalist further said, "Even the domestic side to it, it’s a photo like anybody would have. They have kept it very close and decided to share it with us."

For the unversed, the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of Catherine smiling with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The caption reads, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C."

In the end, the Prince of Wales was credited as the photographer alongside the year 2024, indicating that the photo was taken this year.