Kate Middleton raises eyebrows over strange detail in new official photo

Kate Middleton made her first statement in two months after she underwent her ‘planned abdominal surgery’ in January, thanking her well-wishers.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Princess of Wales shared a photo of her surrounded by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they all posed with big smiles.

The photo was captioned, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

While there was excitement over the return of the princess and many praises for the family, there were some royal watchers observed that Kate was missing her iconic engagement ring.

The absence of the jewellery seemed to cause Kate is never spotted without the blue sapphire ring which previously belonged to Princess Diana.

“Where is the wedding ring at least band. She wore it to play tennis last year? glad the kids have their mom,” one user wrote on Instagram.

Another noted, “Yes, I noticed no wedding band either.”

Others slammed for asking about the ring in the first place.

“Why are you all asking for her ring? She doesn't need to were it all the time, you all need to stop,” one reprimanded.

There were no speculations over possible marital troubles since Prince William himself was credited for the endearing photo.

However, many other users did observe that the royal had gone weak which is why she may have kept the ring aside.

“I also noticed that she's not wearing the ring. Is she too frail to wear it now?

Meanwhile, many other well-wishers continued to send love and best regards in the comments after the hiatus from Kate Middleton.