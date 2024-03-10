Josh Brolin serenades 'Dune' co-star Timothee Chalamet with ‘creepy poem’

Josh Berlin made an announcement of his upcoming book during SNL monologue

Josh Brolin wrote a "super creepy poem" for his Dune: Part Two co-star Timothee Chalamet and performed it during his monologue at Saturday Night Live.



As the 56-year-old actor took the stage of SNL after 12 years he revealed to the audience that he has been directing and writing a lot lately, and proceeded to show off his latest work.

Before the poetry rendition, he admitted that it is "apparently [a] super creepy poem" however, he asked the audience to be the judge and began serenading the actor with soft music in the background.

"Your face is etched by adolescence. Your cheekbones jut towards your eyes, which slide down a prominent nose and onto lips of a certain poetry," he read a part of the poem featured in his coffee table book titled Dune: Exposures.

Clearing any confusions, he stated, "I mean yeah it’s weird, I don’t want to sleep with him but that’s what i do I write poem about everyone I work with like this week I wrote a poem about Kenan [Thompson]."

After reading a few lines about Thompson's 'ageless face,' 'sultry eyes' and 'sugar cookie cheeks,' Brolin made an announcement that his book, From Under the Truck, is set to hit the stores later this year.