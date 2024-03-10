Demi Lovato extends 'compassion' to social media trolls, embrace self-worth offline

Demi Lovato emphasizes the significance of self-love at any age.

Demi Lovato recently shared insights into her evolving relationship with social media over the years.

At 31 years old, she disclosed that she has transitioned from seeking validation online to completely avoiding internet comments altogether.

In an interview with People, she remarked that encountering negative feedback no longer impacts her as profoundly as it once did, attributing this shift to both maturity and her extensive experience in the public eye.

Reflecting on her personal growth, Lovato emphasized that social media no longer wields the same influence over her as it did in the past.

Lovato reflecting on her journey, expressed a sense of liberation and empowerment from disregarding external opinions, describing the experience as "refreshing" and "freeing."

The singer has adopted a practice of refraining from delving deeply into comment sections to shield herself from negativity.

Moreover, she has cultivated a sense of empathy towards those who criticize her from behind the safety of a screen.



