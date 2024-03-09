Gary Goldsmith exposes Princess Kate’s choice for Celebrity Big Brother winner

File Footage

Gary Goldsmith has openly shared his opinion on who he believes Kate Middleton would support to win Celebrity Big Brother.



The Princess of Wales uncle has been ousted from the Celebrity Big Brother house following a rather embarrassing five-day tenure.

The 58-year-old entrepreneur is the younger sibling of Carole Middleton. During his exit interview on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, Goldsmith was questioned about whom Princess Kate would favor in the competition, now that her uncle has left the show.

He said: "There is one super-human person in that house. Levi Roots is an absolute star.

"I have all the respect for him as a human being and I just know if he were to win, he will use that power for good, for other people, as opposed to self-care development, and earning more money.

"The man is a legend."

Host Will Best asked: "Do you think Kate would agree with that?"

Goldsmith replied: "100 per cent. Somebody who puts other people first and that's our Kate."