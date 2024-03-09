Diana left ‘shocked’ at Prince Harry’s response to William becoming King

Prince Harry was only four when he found out his and brother Prince William’s fate in the royal family.

The late Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe narrated the time the Duke of Sussex referenced his now estranged brother’s prospective title as a King during one of their arguments.

Speaking to the Sun, he revealed the boys were having an argument at Kensington Palace and as they jumped into the car to head to Highgrove, Harry turned and said to the King-in-waiting: “‘It’s OK for you, you’ll be King one day and you can do what you want’."

"And furthermore he said ‘and I’ll do what I want’," Wharfe claimed.

The former royal employee continued: "I looked at Diana and she was in the front seat and she said ‘where the hell did he get that from?’"

He also detailed contrasting personalities of the royal brothers during their childhood, pinpointing the exact timeline of when the thing started turning sour between them.

“I think this all really began around the time of Harry’s marriage to Meghan,” he told the outlet. "Much later in life because up until that point, certainly up until the point of their mother’s death, they were very much at one.

Ken went on to explain that Harry was more popular among the public due to his outgoing nature, which sometimes became the reason for siblings’ rivalry.

"Right through that early part of life, Harry was always the most popular,” Wharfe shared.

"The sort of sibling rivalry that there was for the eldest, William, to be slightly nervous or envious of Harry because he was so popular.

"But he was the entertainer. You could almost say he was the court jester at that time,” he added.

The bodyguard said that Harry was always the "joker, the entertainer".