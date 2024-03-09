John Travolta shares scenic views of Brazil on his 70th birthday

John Travolta is sharing pictures and moments from his Brazilian birthday celebration.



The Saturday Night Fever actor posted a video montage on Instagram on Friday, showcasing a range of his 70th birthday celebration activities.

He captioned the photo, "My trip to Brazil to celebrate my birthday." "I thank you, my friends! Love JT."

Beginning with Travolta's entry into the South American nation, the video showcased the breathtaking vistas from the window seat of the aircraft.

The next scene in the footage featured Travolta in one of the rare solo shots as she took in the evening view of Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue.

He kept taking pictures of the white sand beaches and blue seas while he continued to live by the shore. A few more images of the Christ the Redeemer statue in the nighttime finished the film.

The song The Look Of Love (feat. Fergie) by Sergio Mendes plays throughout the entire video.

Ella, Travolta's daughter, posted a touching birthday greeting on social media featuring a picture of her father when she was younger.

"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world. I love you to the moon and back," Ella wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.



