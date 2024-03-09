Hailey Bieber wows in black suit at Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Dinner

Hailey Bieber turned heads with her dapper look on Friday night at a star-studded Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event.



At the dinner and celebration thrown by the upscale fashion brand in association with Vanity Fair and NBCUniversal to honour Oppenheimer—who has the most Academy Award nominations this year—the 27-year-old model was spotted looking dapper in an all-black suit.

With her hair split in the centre and a beautiful rose lip colour, the founder of Rhode donned a basic yet chic ensemble.

Hailey also avoided any kind of jewelry that could steal the attention or heavy makeup. Her look for the night was indeed a thoughtful nod, proving her an ultimate fashionista.

Alongside the star cast of Oppenheimer, Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Wilde, and Rosé from Blackpink also attended the event.

Rosé, Kravitz, and Bieber attended Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars event for the second time. They received an exclusive invitation to Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello's 2022 party.

The event was also attended by Andie MacDowell, Zendaya, Joe Keery, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

After returning home, she and her husband prepared themselves to go to a Maple Leafs hockey match. She wore a blue roll-neck sweater in the team's colours.

Later on, she met up with Jenner to attend a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game. She wore a backward jean cap, a leather jacket, and blue jeans for the night out.