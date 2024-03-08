Prince William appears in high spirits after addressing Princess Kate rumours

File Footage

Prince William makes public appearance amid addressing social media rumours concerning Princess Kate.



The Prince of Wales attended multiple royal engagements in London today, celebrating Earthshot Prize solutions with Notpla.

William established The Earthshot Prize in 2020 and annually hosts an extravagant award ceremony.

The royal is highlighting the work of Notpla, a sustainable packaging start-up that won the Earthshot Prize in 2022, at The Kia Oval Cricket Ground.



Notpla has secured a new multi-million pound contract with Levy UK + Ireland, part of Compass Group, that will see their seaweed-based, natural packaging used across over 50 stadiums, racecourses, arenas and event spaces across the UK & Ireland.

The exclusive partnership will see an expected 75 million plastic-free disposable foodservice packaging items used over the next three years across some of the world’s most prestigious sports and entertainment venues.

It comes as Prince William hit out at social media speculation surrounding his wife's health.

Princess Kate's health has been speculated about across social media platforms since the royal had planned abdominal surgery in January 2024.



