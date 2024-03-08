Meghan Markle 'manipulates' Prince Harry against royal family

Meghan Markle accused of turning Prince Harry against the royal family

Meghan Markle has allegedly provoked a storm of reactions from Prince Harry by turning him against his own people.

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of inciting the Duke to take step against his royal relatives by telling him that the royal family are against him, according to a royal expert.



The former Suits star, according to the expert, manipulated Harry against the Firm amid their years-long feud.

Tom Quinn believes Harry's relationship with his family worsened because of Meghan, saying: "Harry has always known what his brother was like - a bit short-tempered, inclined to have the occasional tantrum and so on – so he was used to that."

"The problem is that Meghan persuaded Harry that the family were always doing him down. The idea had never crossed Harry's mind before he met Meghan," Quinn told The Mirror.

"The biggest question is: was the Oprah interview showing us how Harry had been led into the light or into the darkness?"



Meghan and Harry, during the bombshell chat with the US TV icon, made some shocking allegations about their time in the royal family after saying goodbye to the Firm to start a new journey in the SU. But sorrow, it seems as they are still stuck there and don't want to move on to live a life they had planned for themselves and their children before relocating to the US.