Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are officially divorced: Report

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied share two young children daughter

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are officially divorced after 11 years of marriage, per a new report.

Amid speculation about marital troubled which sparked last year following rumours of Millepied’s infidelity, a rep for Portman confirmed to People Magazine that the pair have actually finalised their divorce after quietly splitting last June.

Insiders close to the Black Swan star further told the outlet that although it was a difficult period, Portman’s loved ones helped her through the “worst of it.”

“It was really really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped her get through the worst of it,” a friend of the actress said.

They continued, “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

The anonymous pal further revealed that the pair’s children – 12-year-old son Aleph and 7-year-old daughter Amalia – have been their biggest priority throughout the divorce process.

“Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.”

Last June, French publication Voici wrote an expose that Millepied cheated on Portman with a 25-year-old climate activist named Camille Etienne.

Neither Portman nor Millepied have officially confirmed their split, let alone a divorce.