‘Euphoria star Nika King clarifies claims she hasn’t paid rent in months

Nika King joked about ‘Euphoria’ season 3 delays during her comedy stand-up earlier this week

Nika King wants fans to know she’s doing just fine.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter published Friday, March 7, the actress and comedian clarified her previous comments during her comedy stand-up about how the delays in Euphoria season 3 has rendered her broke.

“My reference about Euphoria during my stand-up tour was a lighthearted joke,” she said, further explaining, “Most people have seen me portray serious characters on-screen but my roots are in comedy.”

“I actually have a few film projects releasing this year that I’m excited about It’s a blessing to craft a career in both drama and comedy,” she exclaimed.

During a stand-up comedy routine at the Hollywood Improv Lab earlier this week, King – who played Zendaya’s character Rue’s mother on Euphoria – joked that Zendaya is holding up the third season.

“I haven’t paid my rent in six months. And Zendaya’s over in Paris Fashion Week. I’m like, ‘B****, come home! I need you! Mama need you!” she quipped.

However, she seemed to take on a more serious note, saying, “You’re laughing and I’m serious. I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria – this is some bulls***. I thought my career was on the rise. After Euphoria I thought I was good. It don’t work that way. I called Taraji [P. Henson], she was like, ‘B****, get used to it.”