Aespa Karina's fans slammed after apology note goes viral

Aespa's Karina recieves backlash for fans' actions

Aespa’s Karina is currently in hot water for dating actor Lee Jae Wook. The actress recently penned a heartfelt apology for her fans, expressing concerns for their emotions.

Following the pair’s confrontation, many fans took to social media to show support for the two celebrities, however, others expressed disagreement, criticizing the duo.

They even went on to comment on Karina’s character in the group, alleging that the South Korean artist has jeopardized aespa’s image as a leading band.

Some international fans showed their disapproval by sending over a protest truck to SM Entertainment as an expression of their anger.

The news regarding the K-pop idol’s apology letter, concerning her affair with the actor quickly became viral and leading media outlets, including the BBC and CNN, covered the big news.

The BBC reported the entire story with the headlines, "K-pop star apologizes after relationship goes public," covering all the details concerning the fans who sent protest trucks in retaliation.



Korean netizens blamed Karina’s fans for “bringing the country shame,” adding comments under relative posts.

A fan commented: "This is a real embarrassment for the country."

Another user added: "They are such fools. The fans are bringing us shame, what is this."

A third user exclaimed: "Well this is a toxic culture so it deserves some embarrassment."

Others expressed disbelief, adding comments like: "I think this issue became bigger after Karina actually wrote the apology," and "It's really something how the fans are blaming the artist but it's actually the fans' fault."