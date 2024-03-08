King Charles sends heartfelt message to Prince William, Harry amid cancer battle

King Charles's crucial message to his feuding sons Prince William and Harry

King Charles III has sent a clear message about his future plans to his feuding sons Prince William and Prince Harry amid his tough battle with cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch has warned the two royal brothers to mend their ways before it's too late, seemingly asking them to end ears-long rift.

The King's decision to continue his royal duties has also suggested that he has no plans to abdicate in near future as he's keen to carry on working and wants William and Harry to enjoy families instead of indulging into monarchy's affairs at this time.

William and Harry's dad is trying to be business as usual and still keep up with his royal engagements despite his cancer treatment as he wants William and Harry to enjoy their families.



"King Charles is determined to keep going. What people don't realise is just how much King Charles loves the people. He adores them. He has waited so long for this role and will do his very best while he is being treated," a source told The Mirror.

"King Charles wants Prince William and Harry to enjoy their families. To spend time with their children and watch them grow up, and be as hands on as possible. Taking on more public duties right now is not what he wants for them, so he is determined to soldier on as much as possible. He is getting the best care and has a very positive attitude," the source added.

As per reports, the King is determined to be a 'forgiving monarch'. And William also has an olive branch out for Harry and Meghan.

