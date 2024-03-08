Ariana Grande releases Eternal Sunshine: 'Best project till date'

Eternal Sunshine is Ariana Grande's first LP since 2020’s 'Positions'

Ariana Grande tuned into the celebrations of International Women’s Day 2024 with the release of her highly anticipated album Eternal Sunshine.

Taking the ecstatic news to social media, the Bang Bang hitmaker sent her fans into a frenzy by posting a carousel of pictures along with a caption that read, "Eternal sunshine out now."

Shortly after the 13-track album was released, fans rallied to Grande’s comments section to rave about her latest musical feast.

Batgirl star Leslie Grace expressed her contentment over the timing of the release, "This is hitting at just the right moment. I’ve just boarded a 5 hour flight… bought to have just the musical experience I’ve needed on repeat [hands up emoji]."

Alfredo Flores, an American director and videographer who had previously worked with Grande, 30, on the Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries documentary, enthusiastically wrote, "I can’t believe you just said that!! Eternal sunshine, weeeeeek."

A fan wrote, "Laying in bed, staring at the ceiling, blasting the album. [white heart emoji]."

Another fan branded the newly released album "Your best project to date."

The third fan chimed in, gushing over the album, "CRYING!!!! CONGRATULATIONS ON THIS MASTERPIECE! THANK YOU FOR SHARING YOUR HEART SO BEAUTIFULLY!!!!"