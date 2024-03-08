Ariana Grande talks about inspiration behind her new album

Ariana Grande was not happy that one of her songs was being shared illegally online, the response from her fans eventually inspired her most recent album.



The 30-year-old pop sensation recently faced criticism from her followers when she addressed the leak of her song Fantasise on the Zach Sang Show.

She expressed her belief that those responsible will end up "in jail, literally." Strangely enough, though, the affection her fans had for the pop song ultimately had an impact on the album's track listing—Eternal Sunshine, which she will release soon.

“I love that song. I’ve always wanted to reimagine that song in some kind of way,” she said during a discussion with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Thursday.

After Grande "saw my fans’ reaction to 'Fantasise,' because they love it so much," the reinterpretation was included in the eighth track of Eternal Sunshine.

She told Sang that "in a way," it's a continuation of the song that hasn't been released. She wrote it for a TV show, not for herself.

“I think I kind of was like, ‘This is a very bad idea,’ I think, but… There is a large group of my fans that really – they do love a bad girl anthem,” she mused.

Her take on “the boy is mine” is just that — but, in her words, “an elevated version.”