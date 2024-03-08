Selena Gomez wishes 'kind heart' beau Benny Blanco 'Happy Birthday'

Selena Gomez sent fans into a frenzy with a romantic Instagram post celebrating her love for music producer Benny Blanco. The birthday tribute featured a cuddly photo of Gomez and Blanco, with the singer sporting a big smile as Blanco leans in close.

The caption reads "Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humour and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco," along with a cake emoji.

The Who Says singer posted multiple pictures of herself getting cosy around Blanco, suggesting the two are head over heels in love for each other.

In addition to her love gesture, earlier the Single Soon singer admitted during an interview with Rolling Stone that she feels completely safe around her beau, Benny Blanco. She said, "Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you."

The musician added, "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in."

She continued, "It's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

For those who are not familiar, the singer announced her new romantic relationship with a record producer on social media in December 2023.

Moreover, the Calm Down crooner provided a rare glimpse into her future career aspirations, revealing that she would like to explore opportunities in television and film in addition to her musical journey.