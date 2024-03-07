Meghan Markle gives in to Prince Harry after UK, US backlash

Meghan Markle, who has experienced a sharp decrease in her popularity in America and the UK, is said to be giving in to her husband Prince Harry after backlash over her repeated stunts.



The Duchess of Sussex's upcoming trip to Texas is a significant move that shows she's shifting into 'pre-Harry mode', according to a US-based royal commentator.

The former Suits star is trying to "get back into her grassroots marketing" by giving up her alleged practice of creating controversies to remain in the spotlight.

The Duchess of Sussex is heading to Texas for a tech panel at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference, which is set to take place on March 8 as part of International Women’s Day.

"We saw her on some panels like Create and Cultivate, which is a female-driven event, where people just come, sit, and listen to Meghan talk. She did pursue some of this in-person sit-down, thought-leader, type of events," according to Kinsey Schofield.

"[Her latest move] is just Meghan into pre-Harry mode and trying to get back into that grassroots marketing."

She told TalkTV's Heirs and Spares show: "I think this is a complete 'pre-Harry' Meghan move when Meghan was just promoting the Tig and had that entrepreneurial brand going through her blogging.



Schofield also discussed the latest criticism of Meghan over using her royal links to further promote her career, saying: "I don't think Meghan will address the Royal Family in her keynote speech or any sort of panel discussion."