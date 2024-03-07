Shehbaz responds to Modi's felicitation on PM election

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday responded to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's felicitation on being elected as prime minister of the country.
Taking to his X official handle, PM Shehbaz wrote: "Thank you Narendra Modi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan."
More to follow..
PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar refuses to confirm the names of federal cabinet members "prematurely"
MQM-P spokesperson says Rabta Committee will be formed anew
Consultations conclude for shortlisting names for key ministries; MQM-P likely to get 3 ministries, say sources
"Neither we are anti-army nor want a clash with forces," jailed PTI founder says
Newly-inducted cabinet members to be given different portfolios in KP government
Report demands formation of inquiry commission to probe irregularities, widespread allegations