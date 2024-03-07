 
Thursday March 07, 2024
Shehbaz responds to Modi's felicitation on PM election

"Thank you Narendra Modi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," says PM Shehbaz

By Web Desk
March 07, 2024
Newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Indian PM Narendra Modi. — PPI/AFP/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday responded to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's felicitation on being elected as prime minister of the country. 

Taking to his X official handle, PM Shehbaz wrote: "Thank you Narendra Modi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

More to follow..