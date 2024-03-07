Shehbaz responds to Modi's felicitation on PM election

Newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Indian PM Narendra Modi. — PPI/AFP/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday responded to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's felicitation on being elected as prime minister of the country.



Taking to his X official handle, PM Shehbaz wrote: "Thank you Narendra Modi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan."





More to follow..