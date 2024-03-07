William H. Macy ‘proud’ of ‘Shameless’ costar Jeremy Allen White’s success

Jeremy Allen White recently bagged his first Emmy for his role in comedy-drama ‘The Bear’

Jeremy Allen White’s Shameless costar and on-screen dad William H. Macy is thrilled to see how far he’s come.

In an interview with ET, the 73-year-old actor – who played Frank Gallagher, father of White’s character Lip – expressed his pride for White, 33.

“He’s got a huge career. I’m really proud of him. I’m such a fan of The Bear and now he’s on billboards in his underwear,” Macy gushed.

White recently entered the spotlight for his Emmy-winning role as Carmy in the hit comedy-drama The Bear and, of course, his infamous Calvin Klein ads that had the whole internet swooning.

The ads featured White modeling Calvin Klein underwear while posing atop a New York City rooftop.

However, Macy admitted that his fatherly instincts took over, joking, “I had to speak to him about that. You know, as his father.”

He also quipped that he told White to “put [his] pants on,” further reflecting, “Although… we did Shameless together, so he had his pants off a good amount.”

White’s breakthrough role was on Showtime’s Shameless as Lip Gallagher, which ran for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021.