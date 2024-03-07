King Charles' cancer comes into question: 'He hasn't got it'

file footage

Television presenter Carole Malone sent shockwaves among royal watchers by claiming that King Charles doesn’t have cancer.



The 69-year-old journalist joined Jeremy Vine for a discussion over the current mystery surrounding Kate Middleton’s health after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

She went on to praise the King for being open about his prostate treatment before being interjected by Vine, who said: "Hang on, he didn't tell us what cancer he has."

“Well he doesn't have cancer but he was having a prostate procedure," she explained, adding: “I don’t know if it’s cancer.”

Fellow guest Michael Waker explained to Malone: "No, he had an enlarged prostate and cancer.”

"He had a prostate test, the prostate was fine but he was diagnosed with cancer of another part,” affirmed Vine, to which Carole said: "I can't say what it is but I know.”

The 75-year-old monarch first went public with his cancer diagnosis at the beginning of last month.

In an official statement, Buckingham Palace revealed that the disease was discovered during Charles’ treatment for enlarged prostrate.

Since the diagnosis, he has been back and forth between London and Sandringham for the treatment of the undisclosed cacner while avoiding public-facing duties on doctors’ advice.