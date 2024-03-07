Taylor Swift defies all odds, performs under 'extreme weather'

Taylor Swift vowed to not sit back even sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable or stressed

Taylor Swift proved to be a woman of will as she continued to perform despite facing problematic conditions in Singapore.

According to The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick noted that the Midnight hitmaker evinced with her actions that she really "appreciates and respects" her fans, even amid major health concerns.

Recently, the pop icon, 34, struggled to perform during her Eras Tour stopover in Singapore.

However, she continued her performance until the end despite repeatedly coughing and clearing her throat.

The PR expert gave her stamp of approval by referring to her previously stated words to Time Magazine, "That's part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I'm going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure," the crooner said that time.

McCormick deemed her words, "With this statement, I think Taylor Swift is letting her fans know how much she appreciates and respects them."

"'Force majeure' means extraordinary, unforeseen events such as extreme weather which could compromise everyone's safety," he added, "Swift may have said that line to reassure her audience that nothing short of an act of God will prevent them from seeing a show they paid their hard-earned money for."

Previously, the Reputation songstress vowed to rock the stage "whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable or stressed."