Lindsay Lohan embraces ‘Lohanaissance’ era at Irish Wish premiere: See

Lindsay Lohan donned a white silky dress resembling a bridal gown at the Irish Wish premiere

Lindsay Lohan's dream of being a bride in Irish Wish came true at the New York City premiere of her Netflix romantic comedy.

Embracing what some fans have dubbed the "Lindsay Lohan renaissance" glow, the actress took to social media, sharing a carousel of alluring portraits on Instagram.

In one snapshot, she struck a pose with her hand on her waist, draped in a cream coat over a silky floor-length dress that hugged her slender figure flawlessly.

Lindsay Lohan geared up to cast her magic with Irish Wish

The spaghetti-strapped dress was adorned with flattering ruching that flowed into the torso, cascading into a flowy ensemble.

The montage of snapshots also captured the Mean Girls star blowing a flying kiss to her fans against the backdrop of the cinema hosting the premiere of Irish Wish.

Lindsay Lohan attended Irish Wish NYC premiere on Wednesday night

As Lohan's post went live, her fans flooded the comments section with warm welcomes for her return to the big screen.

"You have definitely been missed on screen and we are thrilled to have you back regularly again! [hands up and heart emoji]." one fan expressed.

Another fan branded, "Witnessing the Lohanaissance."

Meanwhile, a third fan chimed in, "You look incredible Lindsay!!! Can’t wait to see this!"