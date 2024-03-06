PM Shehbaz expected to finalise cabinet in 'next 48 hours'

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif instpecting guard of honour contingent of Pakistan armed forces upon arrival at Prime Minister House on March 4, 2024. — INP

As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to work day and night to steer the country out of crisis, the names of his cabinet members are expected to be finalised in the next 48 hours, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday.

“It is not right to confirm something prematurely [...] once it is finalised, you will be informed,” Tarar told Geo News’ Shahzeb Khanzada, as reports are rife about the names being discussed as potential members of the federal cabinet amid crucial challenges facing the country.



Earlier today, Geo News quoting sources, reported that PM Shehbaz concluded consultations with close aides for the formation of the federal cabinet and deciding on key ministries.

As per the sources, key ministries of defence, foreign affairs, and finance are likely to be handed over to two PML-N bigwigs — Khawaja Asif and Ishaq Dar — and a renowned banker Muhammad Aurangzeb, respectively, the sources said.

Likewise, PML-N’s Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal would be given the ministries of planning, and development, as well as privatisation, as per the sources.

The insiders also revealed that Tarar is expected to be given the information and broadcasting ministry, whereas, another PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah — former interior minister — would be made special assistant to prime minister (SAPM) on interior affairs.

Commenting on the reports, Tarar told Khanzada that indeed the names being run on media were being considered for the finance ministry’s portfolio.

When asked if he was being given the portfolio of the information ministry, the PML-N leader didn't reject the report saying he would accept whatever responsibility is assigned to him by the party.

Tarar said that HBL President Muhammad Aurangzeb was being considered, while also hinting at the inclusion of Shamshad Akhtar and Ishaq Dar in the federal cabinet.

“The most important portfolio is the finance ministry as the economy has to be revived and the matters with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) will have to be taken forward,” Tarar said.

Although he did not confirm which ministries were being given to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, he said that the party had been invited to a dinner by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and “everything will be settled”.

As per the sources, one of the ruling party’s coalition partners in the Centre, MQM-P senior deputy convener Mustafa Kamal is likely to be appointed as the minister for science and technology, Senator Faisal Sabzwari as minister for ports and shipping, and Dr Farooq Sattar as the minister for overseas Pakistanis.