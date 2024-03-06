Justin Timberlake reveals his ‘favourite’ song from upcoming ‘EITIW’ album

Everything I Thought It Was is Timberlake’s sixth studio album set for release on March 15

Justin Timberlake knows what this favourite song is from his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old pop star took to his Instagram to play a game of “One Word Association” with the songs from the album, whose track list he recently unveiled.

As he spitballed the first word that comes to his mind upon hearing the titles of his songs, Timberlake said “favourite” when he reached the song Technicolor.

About his song Paradise – on which he collaborated with former boyband NSYNC – Timberlake said that it is “nostalgic but new.”

As he ran through the tracklist, Timberlake described the song Memphis as therapy, F**kin up the Disco as groove, No Angels as “energy,” Play as “funky,” Drown as “vintage,” Liar as “vibes,” Infinity Sex as “slick,” and Love and War as “anthem.”



He said that Sanctified reminded him of “church,” while My Favourite Drug was associated with “adrenaline.”

Moreover, Imagination was “fun” and What Lovers Do was a full “mood.”

Lastly, his controversial song, Selfish – which is the same title of another song by his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears – was associated with the word “singalong.”

Everything I Thought It Was is Timberlake’s sixth studio album set for release on March 15.