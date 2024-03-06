Prince William takes lead in succession planning amid lack of trust in Prince Harry

Prince William is said to have blocked his brother from succession planning

Prince William is reportedly excluding his brother, Prince Harry, from discussions about succession because he is determined that the Duke of Sussex cannot provide support to the royal family.

Harry, who stepped down as a working royal in 2020, is said to have "zero chance" of being asked to help whilst his father King Charles undergoes cancer treatment and may need other senior royals to step in.

Harry, whilst keen to support his family, is thought to be excluded from family planning with William leading the decision making.

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, royal expert and author Tom Quinn said: 'As a non working royal Harry is also no longer a counsellor of state and he is not being kept in the loop because there is zero chance he will be asked to help out.'

'William is adamant that he does not want Harry involved in any aspect of succession discussions or in planning for counsellors of state to help out if and when it becomes necessary. And as the next in line what William wants William gets.'

Quinn also suggested Charles' plans centre around the Prince of Wales. He told The Mirror William is at the heart of the succession planning", but "no one trusts Harry".

He explained: 'Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now – officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe.

'Succession planning is highly secret and no one trusts Harry to be part of it for the simple reason that if he feels in any way slighted or not given what he feels he deserves he will run straight to the media.'

The King's illness is believed to have led to his succession planning, with a "highly unlikely situation" involving Harry and Meghan returning to royal duties. Royal expert Jennie Bond said Harry would likely "uproot his family" if he was called upon.