Kate Middleton’s uncle move signifies ultimate disapproval from Royal Family

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith discussed his royal ties as the new season of Celebrity Big Brother premiered on Monday.

Goldsmith, younger brother of Carole Middleton, the mother of the Princess of Wales, is among the most anticipated contestants for this year's series.

Upon entry, Gary Goldsmith opened up on his views towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and spoke about Kate and her husband Prince William.



Amid this, a royal historian Hugo Vickers has talked about Kate's uncle as he said: "one member of family always goes off rails" after Princess Kate's uncle entered the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Speaking to GB News Vickers said: "There always seems to be one member of the family that goes a little bit off the rails.



"They've never been able to pin a single nasty thing on Catherine Middleton, so they tried a little bit with her sister for a time.

"They wanted to paint her as a wild child. That didn't work either. And so now you've got the uncle.

"I bet you the family would much prefer that he didn't take part in this thing."