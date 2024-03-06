Queen Camilla’s health taking a toll amid ‘extraordinary pressure’

File Footage

Queen Camilla is exhausted keeping up with her royal duties and navigating the pressure after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.



The royal led a major royal event, which was the memorial service of the monarch’s second cousin and the last King of Greece, last month. Camilla was the only senior most royal present after Prince William pulled out of the event at the 11th hour.

A friend of Camilla told The Daily Beast that the royal is “absolutely shattered and exhausted” after dealing with duties for the past two months.

“She is 76 years old, and her husband has just been diagnosed with cancer,” the pal told the outlet.

“Anyone would find that a lot to deal with, without the media scrutiny that comes with her position as well,” the friend said, adding that Camilla has not complained about the expectations and is “proud to support her husband.”

Another friend of the royal told the outlet that Camilla is “under extraordinary pressure at a time in her life when most people are well into their retirement.”

However, they said that “you would never hear her moan about it because she knows it goes with the territory, but everyone is just very glad she is taking some time for herself, especially as this could go on for several more months.”

Queen Camilla is currently on her brief week-long vacation at the behest of King Charles after the last two months took a toll on her, via Us Weekly.