Hailey Bieber addresses rumours of marital woes with Justin Bieber

Hailey has been rumoured to be cheating on Justin Bieber with a billionaire

Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the rumours surrounding her family, particularly her marriage with Justin Bieber.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Hailey – born Hailey Baldwin – put out the fire fanned by her father, Stephen Baldwin, last week when he asked fans to “offer a little prayer” for the couple in a since-deleted post.

Amid online speculation, Hailey fired back, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air…”

The 27-year-old model continued, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil."



For context, a “blind item” is a news story that shares gossip without disclosing names, leaving things up to the readers’ interpretation.

One of those blind items that Hailey was referring to alleged that she was cheating on the Sorry hitmaker with a billionaire.

The Rhode Skin founder was also reportedly upset with her father for disclosing “a private thing they are dealing with” to the public, per TMZ.

Meanwhile, media attention towards Hailey’s family only amplified when her older sister, Alaia, was put into handcuffs following a bar fight, where she allegedly assaulted three staffers and refused to leave the employees-only bathroom.