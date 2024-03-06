Millie Bobby Brown spills on wearing dragon dress at 'Damsel' Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown wanted to pay homage to Damsel with her dress at the film premiere

Millie Bobby Brown candidly opened up on the dragon-inspired dress she sported at the Damsel premiere.



In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Vogue on Tuesday, the Stranger Things star was getting ready to walk on the red carpet of her upcoming Netflix film.

While getting her hair and makeup done, she revealed that it was a great deal for her to pay tribute to the film through her attire.

"It means a lot to me that we’re able to pay homage to the film, you know, through my costumes," she said.

Referring to her tailored, scalloped detailed dress by the luxury brand, she added, "So the dress symbolises dragon scales," the Enola Homes alum continued, "Which is kind of what I was wanting to go for."

Millie Bobby Brown posed at the Damsel Premiere on March 1

In Damsel, Brown played Princess Elodie, a dutiful daughter who married a prince only to discover that she had been sacrificed to appease an ancient debt and thrown in the cave with a fire-breathing dragon.

Reflecting on her role in the upcoming film, set to release on March 8, Brown shared, "I feel like the whole film, she’s a victim, and to be able to turn up to my premiere and be the dragon is pretty cool."