Kate Middleton's uncle makes somber revelation about relationship with royal

Gary Goldsmith appeared to give an insight into his relationship with niece Kate Middleton.

Dishing on the Princess of Wales’ health status and accompanying conspiracy theories during his appearance on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother, he claimed that she prefers to keep her cards close to chest regardless of the situation.

Hence, the royal family being mum about her health status isn't worrisome to him.

"It's difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she's got children and I love the fact that she's putting family first," said Gary.

Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January followed by her prolonged absence from the public eye, prompting a series of speculations about her whereabouts.

Her uncle slammed the conspiracy theories during a conversation on the reality series, asking the internet users to “leave her alone”.

“There's a reason why [the family are] not talking about it and they are giving her a little bit of space,” he explained. “I just think it's fundamentally wrong and if it was happening to anybody else they would think to give them some space.



“But because Kate's Kate, she does such an amazing job, there's always interest in her,” Gary affirmed.

In a personal message to the future Queen of England on TV, he added, "Kate, get well, love you and when you're ready we'll see you again. That's what we do to anyone else, why not her?".