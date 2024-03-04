Shehbaz receives congratulations from global leaders upon assuming PM office

(From left) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron. — AFP/File

Global leaders offered their wishes and congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who swore an oath a day after he was elected as the 24th premier of the country.

Shehbaz retained the post after his 16-month-long stint in the top coveted position from April 2022 to August 2023.

Different world leaders felicitated the newly elected premier on assuming the office of the country's chief executive and wished him success during the next five years of rule.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Shehbaz after his oath-taking, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

The crown prince wished the new PM success and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome also extended congratulations to PM Shehbaz on the assumption of office.

In his message on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Blome said his country looks forward to working closely with the new government and people of Pakistan on mutual interests.

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said he looks forward to working with PM Shehbaz and his administration.

"This is a critical time in Pakistan’s history. The new Government must work for all Pakistan’s citizens and deliver crucial reforms," he wrote on X.

Moreover, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also congratulated the new PM in a letter and expressed best wishes for his leadership and the nation.

In his message, Abbas said that Palestine and Pakistan are bound in a historical and strong bond and Pakistan has always raised its voice for the rights and justice of the Palestinian people.

He prayed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, in his congratulatory message, emphasised that his country and Pakistan would enhance and expand long-term bilateral partnership through joint efforts.

He said that the two countries are linked by long traditions of friendship, mutual understanding, respect and trust.

Rahmon further stated that the multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan, based on those good traditions, is constantly developing and enriched with new content.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim telephoned and felicitated his newly elected Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz on taking oath of the PM office.

In response, Premier Shehbaz said Pakistan and Malaysia have longstanding brotherly relations and also expressed a desire to promote its trade and diplomatic relations with Malaysia.

Earlier, Turkish and Iranian presidents also congratulated Shehbaz on becoming the prime minister.

On Sunday, Shehbaz became prime minister of the country bagging 201 votes with the support of his party and seven other allies.

His victory was expected as he enjoyed the support of seven other parties apart from the PML-N. The newly elected PM is backed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and National Party (NP).

This is the second consecutive time Shehbaz has been elected the prime minister. Earlier, he was elected as Pakistan's 23rd premier after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was voted out of power via a no-confidence motion in 2022.

Shehbaz served as the prime minister from April 11, 2022, to August 2023, and handed the reins of the government to a caretaker setup.