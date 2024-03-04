Senate resolution for ban on social media sites withdrawn

PPP Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi speaks during a Senate session on March 4 in this still taken from a video — Geo News

The Senate resolution seeking a ban on mainstream social media sites was withdrawn by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi as his fellow members strongly opposed it.

In the resolution, Tangi had called for bans on social sites, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter — now X, and YouTube, in the light of possible misuse against the country's interest to "save the young generation from their negative and devastating effects”.

As the Senate proceedings took place today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed and other members of the upper house created a ruckus when Tangi tried to speak on the resolution.

During the session, Tangi sought permission to speak but couldn't do so due to the disturbance. Senator Mushtaq said that political and media freedom were the democratic rights of Pakistani citizens.

Meanwhile, Senator Saifullah Abro objected to how this resolution was made part of the Senate agenda.

"12.5 billion youngsters have been disrespected. The same people were part of the resolution seeking a delay in the general elections," Abro said in his fiery speech.

At this, Tangi tried to speak again but wasn't allowed to do so for the second time as well. Later, he withdrew his resolution.

“Every member of this House has the right to move a resolution or legislation. With the consensus, if the majority of members do not agree with a motion, then that member can withdraw their motion. Therefore, I withdraw my motion,” Tangi said on the floor of the Senate.

It may be noted that the PPP had disowned the said resolution, claiming the party had nothing to do with it and that Tangi was not a member of the party.

He recalled that the senator was slapped with a show-cause notice for deviating from party policy last month, but he failed to furnish an explanation before the party.

The PPP had reportedly terminated Senator Tangi's basic membership of the party for violating the party discipline and not responding to a show-cause notice issued to him over his silence on a resolution seeking a delay in the February 8 polls.