'Severe' cold wave to leave Sindh chilly for next few days

Shopkeepers sit around a bonfire at a local market during a winter night in Lahore on December 30, 2023. — Online

The province of Sindh will remain gripped by a "severe" cold wave after last week's rainfall, as the weather continues to leave residents feeling chilly for the next couple of days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the province's temperature will be recorded 10 degrees lower in a couple of days as opposed to the normal March weather.

The port city of Karachi witnessed a comeback of cold weather, particularly following the rain and thunderstorm that drenched the city on Friday last week.

"The normal average temperature for March in Karachi is 19.4°C. Today, the temperature in Karachi was 11.1°C, which is 8.3°C lower than the normal March weather," the PMD stated.

As per the Met Office, forecasting rain in Karachi will be premature using the March system.

The weather forecasting department said that the temperatures are expected to go up to 30°C from Friday.

'No chance of rain in Balochistan'

Meanwhile, as per the PMD, Another wave of westerly winds may affect Balochistan on March 5.

"No chance of rain in the system affecting Balochistan," it added.

The Met Office also predicted that a westerly wind system is also likely to affect the country on March 11.

Last week on Friday, Karachi received heavy rain in areas including II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Sarjani Town, Malir, North Karachi, Korangi Industrial Area, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Manghopir, Northern Bypass, and Sohrab Goth Town.