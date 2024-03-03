VIDEO: PM-elect Shehbaz thanks allies for electing him as 'opposition leader'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday was elected the country's prime minister for the second time as the National Assembly voted in his favour during a ruckus-hit session.



However, the PM-elect made a gaffe, calling himself the "leader of the Opposition" in a rush of emotions as he addressed the lower house of parliament following his victory.

"From the deepest core of heart, I thank those who, with their votes and love, elected me as the leader of the opposition in this House,” Shehbaz said in his victory speech.

Shehbaz became premier for the second time in a row after obtaining 201 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Omar Ayub Khan, in a ruckus-hit session of the House.

The PML-N leader's victory was expected as he enjoyed the support of seven other parties apart from the PML-N. These parties include Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and National Party (NP).

With his election to the coveted post, Shehbaz has become the only politician to be elected as the PM for the second consecutive time.