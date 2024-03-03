 
Sunday March 03, 2024
Key takeaways from PM-elect Shehbaz's nearly 90-minute-long maiden speech

Newly elected premier discusses challenges facing Pakistan; calls for 'Charter of Reconciliation'

By Web Desk
March 03, 2024

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a 1 hour and 25-minute-long victory speech on the floor of the National Assembly after winning the election for the country's top slot — Prime Minister of Pakistan.  

Shehbaz obtained 201 votes against his rival Omar Ayub Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate, who bagged 92 votes. 

In line with the parliamentary tradition, the PM-elect discussed crucial challenges facing the country and also reiterated his resolve to lead the nation towards progress and prosperity in the speech.

Besides this, the newly-elected premier also called for bringing down the political temperature in the country and paving the way for political dialogue.

Here are the key takeaways from the PM-elect speech:

  • “I have no personal egos and the other side also needs to follow suit for the sake of Pakistan,” he remarked.
  • Shehbaz asks opponents to approach the appropriate forums against alleged rigging in elections.
  • Shehbaz raises alarm over rising debt saying the country is indebted to Rs80,000 billion of internal and external loans
  • The PM-elect says revenue of twelve thousand and three hundred billion rupees is expected during the current fiscal year.
  • Shehbaz says his government will put in the best possible efforts to reduce inflation and create employment opportunities.
  • The premier says CPEC will be taken forward with the cooperation of China, which is a “time-tested” and reliable friend of Pakistan.
  • He expresses the resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country.
  • Shehbaz says making friends and “reducing opponents” will be a cornerstone of foreign policy.
  • The PM says his govt will make efforts to repair and rebuild relations with Washington and relations with the neighbouring countries will be taken forward on the basis of principles of equality.
  • He also condemns the Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinians and Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).