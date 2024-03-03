Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a 1 hour and 25-minute-long victory speech on the floor of the National Assembly after winning the election for the country's top slot — Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Shehbaz obtained 201 votes against his rival Omar Ayub Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate, who bagged 92 votes.
In line with the parliamentary tradition, the PM-elect discussed crucial challenges facing the country and also reiterated his resolve to lead the nation towards progress and prosperity in the speech.
Besides this, the newly-elected premier also called for bringing down the political temperature in the country and paving the way for political dialogue.
PML-N candidate gets support from eight parties while five parties back opposition’s candidate
PPP says Tangi shouldn't be using party name as his basic membership has been canceled
PML-N decides to keep number of cabinet ministers low with MQM-P likely to get two ministries
"We will not allow anyone to destroy city's peace," DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi says
Chief meteorologist says sky to remain clear and dry with cold nights in Karachi
Sarfraz Bugti wins chief minister election unopposed by 41 votes; politician to take oath today