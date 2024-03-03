Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a 1 hour and 25-minute-long victory speech on the floor of the National Assembly after winning the election for the country's top slot — Prime Minister of Pakistan.



Shehbaz obtained 201 votes against his rival Omar Ayub Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate, who bagged 92 votes.

In line with the parliamentary tradition, the PM-elect discussed crucial challenges facing the country and also reiterated his resolve to lead the nation towards progress and prosperity in the speech.

Besides this, the newly-elected premier also called for bringing down the political temperature in the country and paving the way for political dialogue.

Here are the key takeaways from the PM-elect speech: