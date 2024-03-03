Female student comes under acid attack by teacher in Karachi

The picture shows a female victim. — Canva/File

KARACHI: A female student came under an acid attack near Karachi's Nipa Chowrangi area after her teacher attacked her due to a heated argument, Geo News reported Sunday citing police.

The teacher, identified as Iftikhar, attacked her student inside an IT centre near Nipa Chowrangi after which he was taken into custody.

The victim, Alisha, along with her two uncles Noman and Faizan sustained burn injuries and the three have been shifted to Civil Hospital's burns ward, added the police.



According to law enforcement officials, a case has been registered at Aziz Bhatti Police Station on the complaint of the victim's maternal uncle Noman.

The first information report (FIR) said: "My niece had gone to take her IT certificate and Iftikhar and Arshad misbehaved with her in the centre."

The FIR added that the victim then went back home and complained to her uncles about the incident after which the uncles — Noman and Faizan — had gone along with her to the coaching centre.

"Iftikhar and Waqar got angry at the coaching centre and the former took out acid from his pocket and threw it at us," he added.

Acid thrown on teacher

On January 9, a 22-year-old female schoolteacher was injured in an acid attack in the Shahdara Town area of Lahore over the refusal of a marriage proposal.

On the day of the incident, she along with her brother was en route to school when the suspects, identified as Umar Farooq and Ghulam Mustafa, approached and threw acid on the victim.

She received serious burn injuries and was admitted to the hospital. The suspects fled the scene but Farooq — the prime suspect — was arrested later.