More rain forecast in most parts of country in next 48 hours

Motorists on their way at a road during heavy rain and hailstones in Islamabad on March 2, 2024. — Online

ISLAMABAD: More rains coupled with thunderstorms are likely to hit most parts of the country during the next 48 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned Saturday.

A day earlier, Karachi witnessed heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms after which a cold wave hit the city, turning the weather chilly.

On the other hand, 10 people were killed in incidents of roof collapse and mudslide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which continues to experience intermittent rains and snowfall.

In a statement, the NDMA said: “Most parts of the country are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall isolated thunderstorms are expected with heavy snowfall on hilly areas in the next 48 hours.”



The federal authority announced that the western disturbance has moved away from Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

“Over the next 12 to 24 hours, northern parts of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, upper and central Punjab will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, snow, Isolated Thunderstorms and hailstorms as well.”

It further said that the next spell of rain is expected from March 5 to 7, affecting Balochistan along with KP, Kashmir, GB, and upper regions of Punjab.

“This system will bring possibilities of precipitation to northwestern Sindh.”

The NDMA issued a fresh advisory to authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

It also advised the relevant departments to ensure the pre-placement of necessary equipment along with the availability of fuel at identified vulnerable locations to backup generators for de-watering pumps in case of urban flooding.

In addition to this, the municipal administration has directed to carry out better solid waste management services to avoid choking of main sewerage and drainages in case of torrential rains.

In its advisory, the NDMA urged passengers to take precautions during travel to hilly terrains.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rain and snowfall sweep is disrupting daily life and causing tragic incidents in various parts of the country.

Authorities had also declared a "rain emergency" in Karachi as several parts of the province were in the grip of unpredictable weather.



Tragically, the heavy rains proved fatal for three people in Kamalia, where a dilapidated house collapsed. Another incident in Kharan resulted in the loss of three lives, two children among them.

Similarly, Gwadar was experiencing another spell of heavy rain accompanied by winds and thunder.

The drainage system and rescue infrastructure have been severely affected, forcing residents to relocate to safe places.

In the Lower Dir area of KP, three people were buried alive under the debris after a mudslide fell on their house. rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, K-Electric, the sole power distributor in the port city, claimed that there was no impact on the power supply to Karachi due to the tripping of a high-tension transmission line in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

In a statement, the KE spokesperson said that the transmission line in question was not connected to any power source and was undergoing commissioning and testing.

The spokesperson further said that the transmission infrastructure was affected earlier this week due to heavy winds in the area, which caused the collapse of one tower.

Following the incident, KE teams were swiftly dispatched for thorough assessment and to devise appropriate remedial measures, the power supply company added.

The spokesperson further said: “There have been no reports of loss of life or property damage resulting from this incident.”