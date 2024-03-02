Police crackdowns on PTI protestors in Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Shehzad Farooq. — X/@PTIofficial

LAHORE: With Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers holding protests in various cities across the country against alleged rigging in the February 8 polls, the police resorted to charging batons and arresting leaders — including Mian Shehzad Farooq — in its bid to counter the demonstrations in Lahore.

Several PTI workers, including lawyers and members of the legal fraternity, are holding demonstrations in various localities in the provincial capital including Shahdara, GPO Chowk at Mall Road, and outside the commissioner's as part of the party's call for protests against what it terms as theft of its mandate.

The PTI, despite its independent candidates securing more than 90 National Assembly seats, is not the only party decrying alleged rigging in the general elections as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and others have also raised concerns over the results of the February 8 polls.

The PTI-backed winning candidates have since then joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to claim the seats reserved for female candidates and minorities.

The party had decided to carry out protests across Lahore today amid heavy police deployment at the GPO Chowk where the PTI spokesperson said the main protest would take place.

The police have also been deployed outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) and party's office at Jail Road. During the protests, the police used baton-charges to disperse the enraged PTI workers.

The PTI's spokesperson said that they would hold demonstrations in all constituencies of Lahore.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi visited GPO Chowk and PTI's office at Jail Road, saying that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

"We will take action against those who even touch a policeman's uniform. We will not allow anyone to destroy the peace of the city," said DIG Rizvi.

Meanwhile, workers belonging to the Insaf Lawyers Forum have been protesting outside the LHC. The police pushed them inside the court and locked the gate.

Change in route for PTI's Islamabad-bound rally

Meanwhile, PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat, who was leading a rally from Peshawar to Islamabad, decided to change its route towards Rawalpindi.

The rally will now enter Islamabad from Purodhai to IJP Road in Rawalpindi. It reached Chowrangi No 4 after passing through Raja Bazaar and Fawwara Chowk.

Police interrupted 'peaceful machinery'

PTI spokesperson said that their "peaceful protest" was interrupted by state machinery and law enforcement officials. "The people have taken to the streets to take back their stolen mandate," he added.

He said that "unconstitutional" obstacles in the way of protests show fear and cowardice, adding that they will not accept the "rigged" elections through Form 47.

The spokesperson said that the PTI will continue its struggle to claim its stolen mandate back.