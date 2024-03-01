Light to heavy drizzle hits Karachi as city braces for more rainfall

People walk on a street in Karachi amid rainfall. — Geo.tv

Karachi on Friday received light to heavy drizzle as the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) predictions turned true with the weather witnessing a visible shift with more rains expected over the weekend.

The city's I. I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Sarjani Town, Malir, North Karachi, Korangi Industrial Area, Orangi Town, Baldia Town and Manghopir Northern Bypass are among the areas that witnessed rainfall so far on Friday.

To ensure that the city's residents do not face any inconvenience amid the downpour, the city's Mayor Murtaza Wahab posted about the step being taken by the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC).



"Apart from pumps, 53 of these suction vehicles have been moved to various locations for clearing rainwater as and when required," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The city's mayor added that apart from traffic police, wardens have also been placed on major arteries to help ease the flow of traffic.

It should be noted that the Sindh government, on Thursday, declared a rain emergency in the province and decided that offices in Karachi would be open for half a day today, viewing the forecast of heavy rains in the megalopolis.

The provincial government also cancelled evening classes in schools today. The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department, in a notification, said all private and public evening shift schools would remain closed.

Karachi mayor said the decision for the half-day was taken as an “abundant precaution”. He also requested citizens to avoid travelling unnecessarily to stave off any inconvenience.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz, heavy rain is likely in Karachi's Gadap, Sarjani and Malir.

Light rain is recorded in some areas of Karachi, he added.

"There is light rain in Gwadar today. Heavy spell of rain has left the city," Sarfaraz said.

The weather expert maintained that the spell of rain across Pakistan is likely to last till March 3.

The expert said there is a possibility of heavy rain and snowfall in the upper regions for the next two days, while he warned the fishermen of Balochistan to avoid going into the deep sea till this evening.