Presidential election schedule announced by ECP

Security personnel stand guard at the headquarters of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on September 21, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The notice and schedule for the presidential election, set to take place on March 9, was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday.

The candidates running for the country's top constitutional office, according to the electoral authority, can submit their nomination papers by March 2 before 12pm with the presiding officers in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

“In pursuance of the provisions contained in paragraphs 1 and 3 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with clauses (3) and (4) of Article 41 of the Constitution, Public Notification for election to the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is hereby issued and in relation thereto the following programme for receipt of nomination papers, scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of candidature, publication of list of validly nominated candidates, retirement and the polling day,” read the notification issued today.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny for the nomination papers by returning officers will be held on March 4, the notification said, adding that the candidature can be withdrawn the next day.

Afterwards, the commission will publish the list of validly nominated candidates the same day and March 6 has been fixed as the date for retirement.

The polling for the next president will be held on March 9 at the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies from 10:00am to 4:00pm.