National Assembly speaker, deputy speaker polls today

ISLAMABAD: The lower house of Pakistan is set to elect its custodian and deputy custodian on Friday (today) through a secret ballot.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will be the presiding officer of the National Assembly speaker’s election. After the results are announced, Ashraf will take oath from the speaker-elect as well.

The new speaker will right away take charge of the house after being sworn in. Following that, Ashraf will leave his office.

The new speaker will conduct the election of the deputy speaker immediately after taking charge.

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), which comprises mostly of PTI backed independents that won the elections, has nominated Malik Aamir Dogar as its candidate for the speaker and the political party has submitted nomination papers of Junaid Akbar for the post of deputy speaker.

Whereas, the allied parties have nominated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Syed Ghulam Mustafa as candidates for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

Meanwhile, the NA shared the agenda for today's session on social media platform, X.

As per the agenda, the NA meeting will begin at 10am with tilawat, hadith and national anthem. Then, the members-elect who have not yet taken oath will be sworn in and sign the roll of members.

After that, elections for the NA speaker, deputy speaker will be held.

JUI-F boycotts

Raising serious reservations over the 2024 election results, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that his party would not participate in the elections for the top political slots — president, prime minister, and the National Assembly (NA) speaker.

The JUI-F leader, speaking to journalists in Islamabad Thursday, said his party would sit in the opposition and its lawmakers would abstain from voting during the upcoming electoral events in the assemblies.

In response to a question regarding JUI-F’s strategy for a protest movement, he said: "Wait for it. We will represent the nation soon.".